Surgeon explains if eating chia seeds with yoghurt is even better than drinking chia seeds water: 'Protein from...'

Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon, took to Instagram on August 12 to explain the benefits of combining chia seeds with yoghurt for improved gut health and overall well-being. He shared how the probiotic cultures in yoghurt are fed by the prebiotic fibre in chia, leading to enhanced production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids. Is eating chia seeds with yoghurt better than chia water? Find out.

Benefits of combining chia seeds with yoghurt

Furthermore, the combination improves nutrient absorption, such as omega-3 fatty acids, and increases satiety, helping with appetite regulation due to the fibre, protein, and fat content. Dr Rajan contrasted this with chia seeds consumed in water, which may lead to less diverse fermentation and potential gas.

In the video, he said, “If you eat chia seeds with yoghurt rather than water, you get more benefits for your gut and microbiome. Yoghurt contains live bacterial cultures like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. Chia's soluble fibre and mucilage act as prebiotics, thus feeding these bacteria. When eaten together, you get this natural symbiotic effect. Probiotics in the yoghurt have a ready source of fermentable carbohydrates, which can improve short-chain fatty acid production. That is 'the good stuff', which is 'gold dust for your health.”

Dr Rajan went on to explain, “The calcium, vitamin D, and fat in the yoghurt enhance the absorption of fat-soluble compounds in the chia, namely ALA omega-3 fatty acids. One of the biggest benefits of eating more fibre is appetite regulation. When you combine fibre from the chia seeds and protein and fat from the yoghurt, you get even more satiety signals and even more stimulation of natural fullness hormones like GLP-1, cholecystokinin, PYY, etc.. This means you feel fuller for longer compared to chia water. When you combine dairy proteins and peptides from the yoghurt with fibre in the chia seeds, you get a slower, more consistent fermentation of those compounds in the colon. This leads to a wider range of short-chain fatty acids, which are produced, such as butyrate and propionate.”

Chia seeds in yoghurt vs water

In contrast, he added, “Chia seeds in water can gel and hydrate quickly, potentially leading to faster fermentation in the early parts of the colon, which could cause excessive gas production and a narrower range of short-chain fatty acids produced.”

He wrote in his caption, “Yoghurt + chia... chia in yoghurt works 'better' than in water because the protein, fat, and probiotics in yoghurt slow how the seeds hydrate and release fibre. This delays fermentation to deeper in the colon, producing a gentler, more balanced SCFA profile (more butyrate/propionate), improves omega-3 absorption, and adds synergistic benefits from dairy’s live cultures and bioactive peptides! That being said…do whatever you want because chia is great either way!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.