Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Doctor explains why ‘you need to do this 1 thing to chia seeds to unlock a very special nutrient’

Sanya Panwar
Jun 19, 2025 02:20 PM IST

How to eat chia seeds correctly? Soaking chia seeds in water, milk, or another type of liquid before you eat them is a safe bet. Here's what you need to know.

Loaded with nutrients such as omega-3s, antioxidants, and fibre, to name a few, chia seeds offer a bevvy of benefits in each serving. All the pros aside, it's important to note that chia seeds need to be had a certain way for best results. Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health content creator, took to Instagram on June 18 to highlight how soaking chia seeds is a great way to unlock their nutritional benefits. Also read | This is what actually happens to your body when you consume chia seeds water every day, according to nutritionist

Chia seeds might be tiny, but they are nutritiously mighty. (Pexels)
Chia seeds might be tiny, but they are nutritiously mighty. (Pexels)

How to optimise access to chia seed soluble fibre

According to him, soaking chia seeds helps activate their gel-like texture, making them easier to digest, and also increases the bioavailability of nutrients like fibre. 

In the video he posted, Dr Rajan said, “Before having chia seeds, you need to do one thing to them to unlock a very special nutrient. Chia seeds mostly contain 85 percent insoluble fibre and only around 15 percent soluble fibre – and it is the soluble fibre that your gut bacteria love to ferment and feast on. To optimise access to chia seed soluble fibre, you should hydrate it before eating. This activates chia's mucilage layer, which is a very potent soluble fibre, and in my opinion, the most beneficial compound in chia seeds.”

Explaining why, he added, “It slows down digestion, leading to a more stable blood sugar; it prolongs satiety, making you feel fuller for longer; it acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria and the soluble water helps draw water into the colon to up your stool and help unblock your biological drain pipes.”

What happens when you don't soak chia seeds

Warning against not following the correct way to have chia seeds, Dr Rajan said: “If you eat chia seeds dry, then they will absorb water from your stomach and intestines. They will still gel, but you might not get the full benefits because it depends on how hydrated you are, so the prebiotic and laxative effects are less consistent.”

He added, “To get the full effect, soak the chia seeds, even if it is just for a few minutes. Make sure you hydrate yourself well; and for optimal gel formation use a ratio of chia seeds to water of 1 to six or just blend them into smoothies, yoghurts and oatmeal, so they can hydrate while they sit.”

While they might be tiny, chia seeds are nutritiously mighty. Click here to know the benefits. Click here for a few healthy ways to eat chia seeds with these yummy recipes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
