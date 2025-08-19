AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical 2025: Round 2 seat allotment result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, check via direct link

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for admissions into B.Sc Paramedical courses. Candidates who take part in the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment results on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical 2025: The direct link to check Round 2 seat allotment result is given here.

As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round must confirm their seat and report at the allotted college by August 25, 2025, up to 5 PM.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh, United Kingdom seal agreement on Chevening Scholarship, details here

The candidates must carry the Offer Letter (downloaded from the online seat allocation portal), Seat Allocation Letter/Slip, and deposit original certificates or a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 1 Lakh only in the name of AIIMS MAIN GRANT, payable at Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, along with photocopies of certificates.

AIIMS stated that If demand draft is deposited instead of original documents at the time of joining, the latter should be submitted on or before August 25, 2025 by 5 PM (except Sunday/Holidays), otherwise admission will be cancelled and the deposited money will be forfeited.

The demand draft will be refunded only when original certificates are deposited, AIIMS added.

Also read: WBJEE 2025: SC, ST, OBC candidates asked to submit caste certificates by Aug 21 amid uproar over delayed results

Documents to be carried:

Offer letter Seat Allotment letter Final Registration Slip Admit Card issued by AIIMS Class 10 pass certificate or birth ceritificate Class 12 migration certificate Self attested copy of Class 12 pass certificate Category certificate

Also read: Study abroad: Borders can’t hold back dreams: Why education must rise above geopolitics

AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check AIIMS B.SC Paramedical Round 2 seat allotment

3. The Round 2 seat allotment PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Check your roll number and allotted college.

5. Download the seat allotment PDF.

6. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS.