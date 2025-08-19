WBJEE 2025: SC, ST, OBC candidates asked to submit caste certificates by Aug 21 amid uproar over delayed results

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has asked all candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to upload their caste certificates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025: Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories have been asked to submit their respective certificates by August 21, 2025. (HT file)

The last date to submit the certificates is August 21, 2025.

The official notice reads, “SC/ST/OBC candidates are requested to mention their respective caste/ tribe/ community names, and upload their respective certificates through the window available in WBJEEB’s websites from 18.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 (11:59PM).”

Court's directive to WBJEEB

It may be motioned here that on August 7, the Calcutta High Court had directed the WBJEEB to release a new merit list of examinees, observing that one published by the board did not conform to the court's order on OBC reservation.

Justice Kausik Chanda had directed that the fresh panel will provide 7 per cent reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010, news agency PTI reported.

Justice Chandra further noted that the entire exercise should be completed within 15 days from the date of this order.

The WBJEE results were earlier scheduled to be released on August 7, 2025, as informed by WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee.

WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

BJP threatens massive protest

Meanwhile, the BJP has threatened to launch a massive protest from next week if the state government's front to resolve the impasse concerning the WBJEE results 2025. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said months have passed since the WBJEE exams were held and admissions to certain streams in different colleges are already getting affected.

Not just this, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), also staged a demonstration on Monday before Bikash Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Education department, in Salt Lake, protesting the delay in the publication of WBJEE Results 2025, a PTI news report informed.