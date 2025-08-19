Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
BJP threatens agitation from next week over delay in WBJEE results

Published on: Aug 19, 2025 09:07 am IST

Voicing concern over the delay in the publication of WBJEE results, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari threatened to launch statewide street protests from next week

Voicing concern over the delay in the publication of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday threatened to launch statewide street protests from next week if the issue remains unresolved.

BJP threatens agitation from next week over delay in WBJEE results(HT Photo)

Adhikari said that months have passed since the WBJEE exams were held and admissions to certain streams in different colleges are already getting affected.

"If there is no headway on the state government's front to resolve the impasse, which is giving a bad name to the state, and forcing our students to go outside, we will launch a fierce movement on streets across Bengal from next Monday," Adhikari told reporters at the BJP office here.

"I have never seen such a government. Lakhs of students are suffering, staring at an uncertain future. Their admissions are delayed at well-known higher educational institutions. The CM is responsible for the situation," he added.

The WBJEE results have been delayed due to a court case.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the WBJEE Board to publish a fresh merit list within 15 days, ensuring 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC classes recognised before 2010 by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department.

RSS students' wing ABVP earlier in the day held protests outside state education headquarters over the delay in announcing the results.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / BJP threatens agitation from next week over delay in WBJEE results
