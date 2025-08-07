WBJEE result 2025 postponed, was scheduled for today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the announcement of the WBJEE result 2025, which was scheduled for today. The revised date for the result declaration is awaited. WBJEE result postponed (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have already been delayed by over a month due to legal proceedings, but the road was cleared last month following a Supreme Court order staying the Calcutta High Court decision to halt the implementation of a revised list of OBCs notified by the state government.

WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee previously said that results will be declared on August 7, news agency PTI reported.

"From today (July 31), candidates will have to upload details about their caste category certificate in the relevant section of WBJEE portal till August 2. The board will sort out the data and incorporate updates of every candidate before coming up with the results," she had told PTI.

"We are sure the process (of uploading details) will be over by the stipulated time and the results will be published on August 7," the WBJEEB chairperson added.

Why has the WBJEE result 2025 been postponed?

As per reports, the result has been postponed due to a Calcutta High Court directive in a contempt case.

Justice Kausik Chanda initiated the suo motu contempt case after receiving communications from merit-listed candidates of the postgraduate medical and allied sciences entrance test JEMAS-PG and the undergraduate entrance test WBJEE, Telegraph reported.

As per the report, the complaint alleges that the board may have violated a previous court order dated May 21, 2025.

The HC has directed that the admission process, including the result declaration and counselling can not proceed until the stay application is decided by the division bench, the report added.

The state-level entrance test was conducted on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

After the exam, the board released the provisional answer key and invited objections on the payment of a non-refundable fee.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for result-related updates.