Nutritionist decodes Shehnaaz Gill’s weight-loss secrets; reveals how her simple diet can help you lose kilos

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation has been nothing short of inspiring, as the actor-singer has lost a significant amount of weight and now looks noticeably fitter. In one of her videos, Shehnaaz even shared the simple habits that helped her shed those extra kilos. Nutritionist and weight-loss coach Kunal Chhibber decoded her diet and explained in his November 9 Instagram post how these changes can work for you too. Nutritionist Kunal Chhibber decodes Shehnaaz Gill's effective and balanced diet approach. (Instagram)

How Shehnaaz Gill lost weight

In her 2021 Instagram video, she urged people to stay away from extreme diets. She said, “Please don’t go on a ‘don’t eat this, don’t eat that’ diet. Don’t eat too much, that’s it. I’m not saying don’t eat, eat everything… but in small, small, small portions.”

For Shehnaaz, weight loss wasn’t about giving up salt, sugar or favourite foods, it was about learning portion control. “You’re not dying, right? You have to live, so enjoy everything in moderation,” she added, reminding her followers that sustainable weight loss comes from balance, not restriction.

How it can help you shed kilos

Kunal decoded her approach, explaining why this simple philosophy actually works. He said that Shehnaaz’s method focuses on managing portion sizes, which naturally regulates calorie intake without making you feel deprived. According to him, eating a mix of fats, carbs and protein, rather than eliminating any food group, helps maintain energy levels and prevents binge-eating.

Kunal also highlighted Shehnaaz’s belief that no food is off-limits unless there’s an allergy involved. Whether it’s rice, roti, idli, bread, eggs, milk or even chocolate, Shehnaaz’s approach encourages you to eat what you like, just in controlled amounts. As she puts it, “You’re not dying, you’re living. So enjoy everything… but a little, little, little.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.