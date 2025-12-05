Feeling low during winter? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 3 strategies to combat seasonal depression

As temperatures drop and daylight hours shrink, many people find their mood dipping too - a completely natural response with a clear scientific basis. Reduced sunlight and shorter days can disrupt the circadian rhythm, affect hormone levels, and leave you feeling unusually low during the winter season. Understanding this shift is key to managing it effectively. Seasons can influence mood.(Pexel)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, has outlined three effective strategies to help combat seasonal depression during the winter months. In an Instagram video posted on December 3, the heart surgeon emphasises, “The winter months can be tough, but follow this simple protocol and it can pull you out of a dark, cold weather slump.”

Why is seasonal depression a thing?

During the colder months, many people experience what’s known as seasonal depression, brought on by shorter daylight hours that disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm. R London explains, “The winter months can be tough. Less daylight, cold, less time outside. This can affect your circadian rhythm, your overall mood, and even result in seasonal depression.”

How to manage?

Dr London shares three effective strategies to help you combat seasonal depression - all without relying on medication.

Prioritise sunlight

Dr London urges people to step outside and make the most of whatever sunlight winter offers, emphasising the importance of getting natural light directly into the eyes. He explains, “Prioritise the sunlight that you do have. Get outside. And it's light into the eyes that's more important than light on the skin. This resets your circadian rhythm. It sets up for better sleep later in the day and it increases serotonin, the feel-good hormone.”

Exercise

The heart surgeon recommends regular physical activity, as it supports serotonin production - a key factor in easing symptoms of seasonal depression. He emphasises, “Next, exercise. Move every day. Exercise equals brain health. It's that simple.”

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels often drop during the winter because of reduced daylight and less time spent outdoors, yet this nutrient is essential for mood regulation as it supports serotonin production. Dr London recommends vitamin D supplementation, but only if your levels are low. He explains, “Vitamin D supplementation - this can be helpful, but only if your levels are truly low.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.