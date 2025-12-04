Postpartum hormones going haywire? Hormone health expert shares 6 nutritional tips to support hormonal recovery

If postpartum recovery has left you feeling overwhelmed - hormones fluctuating, energy crashing, and your body struggling to find its rhythm again - you’re certainly not alone. The weeks after childbirth can feel like everything is out of balance, which is why targeted nourishment becomes so essential. Postpartum hormone healing is about giving your body the consistent, focused support it needs to rebuild from the inside out - and that starts with understanding your unique needs through smart nutrition and, when necessary, functional lab testing. Postpartum hormonal recovery can be supported through targeted nutrition.(Unsplash)

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, has shared six nutritional strategies to support hormonal balance and postpartum recovery. In an Instagram video posted on December 4, the hormone health expert emphasises, “Postpartum is a full-body rebuild. Your hormones are recalibrating, your nutrient stores are replenishing, and your nervous system is adjusting to an entirely new pace of life. Here are five foundational shifts that can genuinely change how you feel.”

Protein + fibre breakfast

Tanisha recommends starting your day with a protein and fibre packed breakfast. She explains, “This keeps blood sugar steady - the base layer for balanced hormones, better energy, better moods, and fewer cravings.”

Eat enough

Nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting healing and recovery. The hormone expert highlights, “A well-fed body heals faster. Adequate calories signal safety, which allows your system to focus on hormone repair.”

Prioritise minerals

According to Tanisha, new mothers frequently experience mineral loss during pregnancy, making it important to incorporate more minerals into their diet. She explains, “They drive hormone production, energy levels, and mood regulation. Postpartum depletion is common, so restoring them makes a big difference.”

Support your gut

Tanisha emphasises that nurturing your gut helps optimise nutrient absorption, making it crucial for overall nourishment. She explains, “You absorb more when your gut is nourished. Better absorption equals better recovery and stronger hormonal support.”

Check blood sugar

Tanisha recommends keeping a watch on your blood sugar levels because “instability here is one of the most common and overlooked disruptors of postpartum hormone balance.”

Functional lab testing

Tanisha emphasises that each woman recovers differently after childbirth, and the only way to know which markers need improvement is through targeted testing. She stresses, “Every postpartum journey has its own blueprint. Labs help pinpoint exactly what your body needs so your recovery is built on clarity, not guesswork.”

