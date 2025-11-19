Whitney Leavitt’s weight loss journey: How Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star fought hypothyroidism

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt surprised her fans with her new look in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Leavitt, who gave birth to her third child in October last year, appeared to be in fantastic shape. She was eliminated in the semi-final of the dance reality show. Despite hypothyroidism, here is how Leavitt maintained her fitness and health, according to People magazine. Whitney Leavitt was part of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.(Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Whitney Leavitt’s weight loss journey with Ozempic

Whitney Leavitt told Weekly Trash podcast in 2023 that she kicked off her weight loss journey with WeightWatchers, a global weight management program. “I was feeling great, doing great,” Leavitt had recalled. However, she realised she had hypothyroidism, a condition that made her retain weight. Hypothyroidism can make one “gain weight unexpectedly or feel tired all the time”, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Whitney Leavitt and her husband, Conner Leavitt, welcomed their first child, Sedona, in November 2019. Two years later, Whitney gave birth to her second child, Liam Leavitt, in December 2021.

With hypothyroidism and pregnancy, Whitney said she had the "hardest time" losing weight. However, after the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star started taking Ozempic, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, she lost 10 pounds, the 32-year-old revealed in 2023.

Leavitt decided to part ways with Ozempic after losing 20 pounds and experiencing a few side effects. Besides having “diarrhoea,” she felt “nauseous” and “easily irritable”, Leavitt said on the Weekly Trash podcast.

Whitney Leavitt on healthy eating

Whitney Leavitt says one must rely on healthy eating to shed weight. The mother of three admitted on the It Girl podcast this year that she had a “binge eating personality”, which she hated.

“I'm working on it. It's getting better," she said. She added that she was starting to have a “healthier relationship with food”. “No Ozempic this time," she continued.

During her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in June, Leavitt reiterated her stance on Ozempic. "After my second [child], I did Ozempic. But I'm not doing Ozempic this time,” she said.

FAQs

Who is Whitney Leavitt married to?

Conner Leavitt is Whitney Leavitt’s husband.

How old is Whitney Leavitt?

Whitney Leavitt is 32 years old.

How many children does Whitney Leavitt have?

Whitney Leavitt has three children.