Dancing With the Stars shakes up Prince Night results as a surprise duo exits before the finale

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars closed in on its finish line with a full tribute to Prince, and the night hit harder than usual. Every couple walked out with two routines: one ballroom style they had already tackled this season and another in a style they had not touched yet. Both numbers leaned on Prince tracks, which kept the room buzzing. Dancing With the Stars: Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were the top scorers in the semi-final.(Instagram/@dancingwiththestars )

A packed field heads toward the November 25 finale

The November 25 finale of Dancing With the Stars runs three hours and pushes couples through judges’ choice, instant dance and freestyle rounds. The semifinal featured the five duos who still had a shot at the mirrorball.

Zac Efron showed up for the first time to cheer on his brother Dylan, which sent a small ripple through the crowd, The Hollywood Reporter stated. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson crushed the first round with the only perfect 30. The second round broke wide open when Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix and Jordan Chiles each hit perfect marks. When the dust settled, Robert and Witney topped the night with 59.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas went home at the end of Prince Night. The ballroom felt it. They scored well all season, so the cut landed heavier than expected. Up to that point, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Irwin and Whitney Leavitt rounded out the cast, though Whitney exited once the votes came in.

Perfect scores, shifting momentum and a tough goodbye

After the semifinal, Jordan Chiles told The Hollywood Reporter that her first perfect score “felt different” and left her “honoured.” She added, “When I got that score, I was just like, Wow.” Alix and Val also spoke with THR, with Val calling his partner a “superstar.”

Each week, Dancing With the Stars trims the lowest combined judges’ score and viewer vote. Live voting stays open only during the East Coast broadcast.

FAQs

Who went home on Prince Night?

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were eliminated.

Who topped the semifinal leaderboard?

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson led with a combined 59.

Which stars earned perfect scores?

Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin hit perfect marks.

When is the DWTS finale?

The finale airs on November 25.

How does elimination work on DWTS?

The couple with the lowest combined score and live votes leaves each week.