Dancing with the Stars 20th anniversary: Tom Bergeron returns, Elaine Hendrix gets perfect score, and more

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) recently celebrated its 20th anniversary ahead of the Season 34 semifinals. Star contestants like Ilona Maher, Candace Cameron Bure, Kate Flannery, Bill Nye, Daniel Durant, and Wayne Newton graced the ballroom. Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron also returned as a guest judge on the special night of Week 9. Here is a look at the major highlights from Tuesday night. Dancing with the Stars: Dylan Efron and Rumer Willis won the relay round against Andy Richter and Kaitlyn Bristowe.(Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

The Freakier Friday actress kicked off the 20th anniversary celebration with a salsa to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. Hendrix and Alan Bersten took inspiration from Mario Lopez’s Season 3 freestyle performance, Deadline reported. Despite a few injuries in the past, Hendrix exhibited excellent form with flawless spins during the performance.

“That’s how you get the party started!” Choreographer Bruno Tonioli told Hendrix. Meanwhile, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised her “resilience.” Hendrix and Bersten scored 36 out of 40.

Robert Irwin with Witney Carson

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis. Irwin, who was inspired by his sister’s Season 21 performance, said he turned down an event with Prince William to be on the stage with Carson. Despite an illegal lift, Judge Inaba branded the performance as “profound”. The duo scored 40 out of 40.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Comedian Andy Richter partnered with Emma Slater. The duo danced a quickstep to “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Robbie Williams. Richter and Slater were able to score only 29 out of 40.

DWTS Relay round

Elaine Hendrix and Rashad Jennings vs. Jordan Chiles and Apolo Anton Ohno

Elaine Hendrix partnered with Season 24 winner Rashad Jennings to face Jordan Chiles and Season 4 winner Apolo Anton Ohno in the relay round.

Both Elaine Hendrix and Jordan Chiles were determined to score the extra points and make it to the semifinals. Although Hendrix had a misstep, six-time DWTS winner Derek Hough said she got the “bounciness, the brightness, the fun”. Jordan and Apolo were declared winners.

Dylan Efron and Rumer Willis vs. Andy Richter and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Dylan Efron teamed up with Season 20 winner Rumer Willis to take on Andy Richter and Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe. Both teams danced a Viennese waltz in the relay round. During their performance, Bristowe ripped off Andy’s shirt. While that was entertaining, the judges were impressed by the finesse displayed by Dylan Efron and Rumer Willis. They were crowned the winners as well.

