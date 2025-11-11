Taapsee Pannu steals the spotlight in yellow mini dress with bow detail: See full look

Taapsee Pannu has had her fashionable moments in the past, and this time is no different. The actress stepped out in a yellow mini-dress to attend the Nykaaland event in Delhi. The movie star kept it minimal yet made a statement while glowing throughout. Taapsee Pannu stuns in yellow dress(PTI)

Taapsee Pannu makes fashion statement in yellow

As for the detailing of the dress, the strapless piece was based on the satin material, with a huge bow attached in the front. The actress opted for multicolored earrings to go with the outfit while wearing a stack of bracelets on her wrist. She put on minimal makeup but surely highlighted her lips and eyes. To complete her look, Pannu tied her curls back to let the dainty jewelry show.

The actress’s appearance at the event came following her remarks for the trolls who claimed that she had moved out of the country.

Taapsee Pannu upcoming projects

Apart from her event appearance, Taapsee Pannu is keeping herself busy with several projects she has on her plate. On the work front, the actress will star in an upcoming revenge drama, Gandhari. The movie will be directed by Devashish Makhija, and her character in the film is expected to be gritty and dangerous.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she's eating dosas in Mumbai, shuts down rumours of settling in Denmark with Mathias Boe

The movie will also star Ishwak Singh, and the release is scheduled by the end of this year on OTT, reported News 18. The movie star’s upcoming role will be different from her past projects, which include Khel Khel Mein and Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu’s comments on leaving the country

Recently, Pannu made headlines for slamming the trolls over their comments on the actress leaving the country. Following the movie star’s marriage to Mathias Boe, rumors swirled that the former had shifted to Denmark with her husband.

However, clarifying the air, the actress took to Instagram and shared a story, “Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi, aap toh kahenge, ‘Sabse tez portal. Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research…???”