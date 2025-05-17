Mumbai real estate: Taapsee Pannu buys apartment for 4.3 crore in Goregaon West

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu have purchased an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.33 crore, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu have purchased an apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 4.33 crore.(File Photo )

The apartment spans 1,390 sq ft and is located in Goregaon West. The property has a total built-up area of 1,669 sq ft, the document showed.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in a ready-to-move-in residential project known as Imperial Heights.

The transaction comes with two car parking spaces, and the actress paid a stamp duty of ₹21.65 lakh. The transaction was registered on May 15, 2025, the documents showed.

As per Square Yards data intelligence, Imperial Heights recorded 47 property transactions between April 2024 and March 2025, with a total transaction value of ₹168 crore registered with the IGR. The average property price in the project currently stands at ₹32,170 per sq ft.

Goregaon West, strategically positioned between major commercial hubs like Andheri and Malad, offers connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway. The area has rapidly evolved into a key commercial and residential zone, featuring a dynamic mix of office spaces, IT parks, co-working hubs, high-street retail, and malls.

Both Taapsee Pannu and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Bollywood transactions in Mumbai

In April, Bollywood actress Amrita Puri and her family purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹37 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The apartment is on the 49th floor of Lodha World Towers and measures over 5,446 sq ft, according to the documents.

Earlier this year, actor and model Gauhar Khan purchased three apartments worth ₹10.13 crore in Mumbai's Versova area, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. The documents showed that the three apartments were purchased from Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Versova. The apartments measure 3,497 sq ft (carpet area).

In January, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family 2025 bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.