Bollywood actor Amrita Singh buys apartment in Mumbai for 18 crore

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for ₹18 crore in Mumbai's Juhu, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for ₹ 18 crore in Mumbai's Juhu,(HT Files)

The documents showed that the apartment, measuring 2,260 sq ft carpet, is located in the JVPD Scheme area in Juhu, Vile Parle. It is on the fourth floor of Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

The transaction was registered on February 14, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹90 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. The price per square foot amounts to ₹66,359.

According to the documents, the apartment has two parking spaces. The actor bought the apartment from Vaishali Shrikant Bhatt and Shrikant Shrinivas Bhatt.

Both Amrita Singh and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

All about Juhu real estate market

Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, reside in Juhu, which has several sea-facing apartments and bungalows.

Bollywood stars, producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu because of its central location and proximity to Goregaon, Khar, Bandra, and Andheri, where most studios are located.

According to local brokers, apartments in the area are priced between ₹50,000 per sq ft and ₹80,000 per sq ft.

In the recent past, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family in January 2025 have bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.

Documents accessed by IndexTap.com show that Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dhawan bought the first apartment on the 7th floor of Twenty, an under-construction building in Juhu, for ₹44.52 crore.

In a separate transaction, Varun Dhawan purchased a second luxury apartment with his mother, Karuna Dhawan, for ₹42.40 crore on the 6th floor of the same building. The apartment measures 4,617 sq ft, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Last year, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for ₹22.26 crore, registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.