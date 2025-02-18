Menu Explore
Bollywood actor Amrita Singh buys apartment in Mumbai for 18 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 18, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh has purchased a 2,260 sq ft luxury apartment along with two car parkings, according to the property registration documents

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for 18 crore in Mumbai's Juhu, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 crore in Mumbai's Juhu,(HT Files)
Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for 18 crore in Mumbai's Juhu,(HT Files)

The documents showed that the apartment, measuring 2,260 sq ft carpet, is located in the JVPD Scheme area in Juhu, Vile Parle. It is on the fourth floor of Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

The transaction was registered on February 14, 2025, and a stamp duty of 90 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid. The price per square foot amounts to 66,359.

According to the documents, the apartment has two parking spaces. The actor bought the apartment from Vaishali Shrikant Bhatt and Shrikant Shrinivas Bhatt.

Both Amrita Singh and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

All about Juhu real estate market

Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, reside in Juhu, which has several sea-facing apartments and bungalows.

Bollywood stars, producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu because of its central location and proximity to Goregaon, Khar, Bandra, and Andheri, where most studios are located.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood stars who own properties in Juhu

According to local brokers, apartments in the area are priced between 50,000 per sq ft and 80,000 per sq ft.

In the recent past, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family in January 2025 have bought two luxury apartments worth 86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.

Documents accessed by IndexTap.com show that Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dhawan bought the first apartment on the 7th floor of Twenty, an under-construction building in Juhu, for 44.52 crore.

In a separate transaction, Varun Dhawan purchased a second luxury apartment with his mother, Karuna Dhawan, for 42.40 crore on the 6th floor of the same building. The apartment measures 4,617 sq ft, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan buys two office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for over 22 crore

Last year, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for 22.26 crore, registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.

