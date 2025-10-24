Taapsee Pannu says she's eating dosas in Mumbai, shuts down rumours of settling in Denmark with Mathias Boe

Actor Taapsee Pannu has vehemently criticised a report which claimed she left India to settle abroad with her husband-badminton player Mathias Boe. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taapsee shared a post by the portal. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married last year.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to report that she left India

The actor wrote, "Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!??? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi aap tak ayegi 'sabse tez' portal (Or is it that the headline can be wrong or right, but portal is 'very fast'). Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research.....???"

Taapsee is currently in this city

Clarifying further, Taapsee shared that she is currently at her home in Mumbai. She added, "PS-wondering WTF is this while munching my dosa in this humid, hot Mumbai morning."

Taapsee shared a post by the portal.

What Taapsee said about her home and life in Denmark

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Taapsee spoke about life in Denmark. She had said, “What is strange for Danes but normal for us Indians is that Mathias's parents live with us; they have their own space on the ground floor, their bedroom, living room, dining and lounge area. It's the most Indian thing I brought into the house, and it took us a while to convince them because it's not so common to live with grown-up kids in Danish culture. Since we keep travelling, we wanted someone to come home to, and it's a beautiful feeling; it truly feels like home.”

Speaking about how she divides her time between both countries, she says, “It depends on work. We are lucky that most shoots happen in winter, as that's the best season to shoot in India. Very rarely do we have shoots in the summer and rainy season, which is when it is summer in Denmark. We end up spending time in Denmark during peak summer and return to India when the rains subside.” Taapsee and Mathias got married in 2024.

About Taapsee's films

Fans will see Taapsee in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija. Gandhari, which is backed by Kanika Dhillon's Katha Pictures, is set to premiere on Netflix. She was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan.