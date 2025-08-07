Taapsee Pannu's visit to NGO with husband Mathias Boe turns ‘special’, actor takes part in heartwarming tradition. Watch

Taapsee Pannu married former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. The actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable video of her visit to the Nanhi Kali project, where the women did a special tradition with her and Mathias. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu on people not knowing her husband Mathias Boe: 'Just because he isn't a cricketer or big businessman...') Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe were greeted by the women of the Nanhi Kali initiative.

Taapsee's latest post

In the video, Taapsee and Mathias sit beside each other as the other girls and women from the Nahi Kali project surround her and perform a tradition with her. The two of them are garlanded with marigold flowers, while several women arrive with fruits, sweets, and other gifts to pour into Taapsee's lap.

In a voiceover, Taapsee said, “Waise toh main aur Mathias in ladkiyon se aur inke parivaroon se kaafi saalon se judein hue hain… but this visit was special. Actually me and Mathias did not realize that this was the first time that we visited our Nanhi Kali girls after getting married. Par in auroton ne humein yaad dilaya aur humare saath ek bohot pyaari rasam kari jo ek ladki ke saath hoti hain jab wo wapas apne ghar aati hain shaadi ke baad pehli baar. Kuch achha karna chaho toh jaane anjaane mein apke saath bohot kuch accha ho jata hain. Bohot saari duain ghar leke jaa rahi hoon (Even though Mathias and me have been associated with these girls and their families for a long time but this was the first time we were meeting them after marriage. They did this beautiful tradition with us that takes place when a woman returns home after marriage. I am taking a lot of wishes back with me).”

Taapsee has been a vocal supporter of the Nanhi Kali project, an initiative focused on the education of underprivileged girls. She has been associated with Nanhi Kali for several years and actively supports 100 girls through the program.

About their marriage

In March, Taapsee married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias. The wedding was an extremely intimate affair in Udaipur, and not many Bollywood celebrities attended.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which also starred Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey.