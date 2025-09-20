Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev vacations with Zac Efron in Italy after split from Shaun White; See pics

After her breakup with Shaun White, Nina Dobrev seems determined to make the most of life under the sun. The Vampire Diaries star, was recently spotted enjoying a luxurious vacation along the Italian coastline with Hollywood star Zac Efron and a close group of friends. Photos shared online quickly went viral, showing the 36-year-old looking effortlessly chic in a plunging cutout swimsuit, while Zac sported bleached-blond hair and black swim trunks. The group also included actor Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh Teller, as well as The Boys and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt.

Keleigh teased the getaway on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself and Nina enjoying some quality girl time on the yacht. One image captured Nina and Keleigh posing back-to-back in front of a scenic mountain backdrop, while another showed the group lounging together, dressed in coordinated sundresses and casual outfits, soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

Nina and Zac share a history dating back to April 2019, when she appeared on the actor’s fitness-based YouTube series. During the episode, they chatted about Nina’s gymnastics background, and Zac accidentally complimented her pearl bracelet, sparking a lighthearted moment between the two.

The trip comes just a week after news broke of Nina and Shaun’s split after five years together. The couple, who got engaged in October 2024 with a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring, ended things amicably, with no cheating involved and no disagreements over starting a family. Sources revealed Nina was “devastated” by the abrupt end to their engagement but has leaned on her closest girlfriends for support. Before heading to Italy, Nina spent time with her parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev, celebrating her mother’s birthday and sharing sweet family moments on social media.

Meanwhile, Shaun, returned to Beijing shortly after the breakup to promote his winter sports tour, The Snow League, reflecting on his 2022 Winter Olympics experience in the city.