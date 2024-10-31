Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev is engaged to former Olympian in a dreamy 5-carat diamond proposal

Nina Dobrev the beloved star of Vampire Diaries is officially off the market! She’s engaged to Shaun White in a proposal that feels like something straight out of a dream. The actress recently announced her engagement to the Olympic snowboarding legend. The lovebirds, who've been together since 2019, took their relationship to the next level in a romantic New York City setting. White popped the question under a stunning arch of white roses, complete with a dazzling 5-carat diamond ring. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White engagement.(Photo Via X)

Nina Dobrev engaged to Shaun White

After two failed attempts to propose—one during a dirt-biking accident that left Nina with a knee injury and another while they were in Cape Town—Shaun White was eager to finally pop the question. Although they were in Africa, Nina wasn’t feeling well in the days leading up to the big moment, so Shaun decided to make it happen during a seemingly ordinary week in late October instead. He whisked her away to the Golden Swan restaurant, where he surprised her with a stunning 5-carat diamond ring under an arch of white roses."I went into shock," Dobrev told Vogue of the surprise proposal. “I just froze and stared at him.”

"RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé," she captioned the photos on Instagram.

Inside Nina Dobrev’s engagement to Shaun White

Shaun White devised a clever plan by having his publicist send Nina a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City. The 34-year-old actress couldn’t help but laugh at how real the invitation looked. On the day of the proposal, all dressed up for what she thought was a magazine shoot, Nina walked up the stairs to the restaurant’s private room in “head-to-toe Chanel.”

Feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness, she admitted to being scared and worried about making Anna wait in the silence of the venue. However, when she opened the door, she was stunned to find only a photographer, Shaun and an arch of white roses.

“He said all the right things," Dobrev told Vogue after mentioning how she blacked out but remembered the sweet proposal.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

The couple began dating in 2019 and reportedly moved in together before the pandemic hit. They made their relationship official in 2020. Shaun retired from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In April, Shaun gave PEOPLE a sneak peek about the upcoming proposal, saying, "We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure. I told her, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally have the freedom to do whatever. Let’s just have fun, be together, and support each other.'”

He added, “But you never know. We'll see what happens,” referring to their future together.