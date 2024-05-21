Nina Dobrev hospitalised after bike accident: It’s long road to recovery

The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev is currently on the road to recovery following a nasty bicycle accident. The actor took to Instagram to share her health update, saying it will be a long road to recovery. (Also read: Nina Dobrev now knows what we always have: Deepika Padukone is stunning) At the moment, actor Nina Dobrev is recovering from a scary accident.

On Monday, the 35-year-old actor shared before-and-after photographs on Instagram which showed her being hospitalised with multiple injuries.

Nina shares health update

Nina shared a photograph of herself posing with a black motorbike on Instagram on Monday. The picture was followed by another snap of her in a hospital bed wearing a patient gown, a neck brace, a knee brace and an IV attached to her left arm.

While she didn’t reveal any other details of the accident, she did share a follow-up post in her Instagram Stories. "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself from the hospital bed.

Get well soon

As soon as she posted the pictures, her The Vampire Diaries co-stars sent in their good wishes in the comment section. Actor Kayla Ewell wrote, “Making the hospital gown the new spring trend… love you! Handling it like a champ!”, while actor Claire Holt shared, “Noooo so sorry! Feel better”.

Twilight star Ashley Greene commented, “Always going big... heal fast”, with actor Julianne Hough sharing, “That’s my girl! Obviously, wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Nina’s Olympian boyfriend Shaun White also posted a photograph on his Instagram Stories. It featured Nina on a private plane after she was released.

Some fans also took to the comment section to wish the actor a speedy recovery. One wrote, "Hope you feel better soon neens (please stay inside)”, while one joked, "Girl, remember that vampire blood has no effect on you anymore," referencing her role on The Vampire Diaries.

More about Nina

Nina is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. Even years after the show ended, Nina continues to have a passionate and dedicated following of the show, which aired from 2009 to 2017.

She has also featured in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Flatliners and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She will next be seen on the big screen in Reunion, a thriller revolving around former high school classmates who uncover a murder. The film will be released on June 28.