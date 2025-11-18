Billy Bob Thornton breaks silence on famous blood vial necklaces with Angelina Jolie: ‘A romantic little idea’

Billy Bob Thornton is once again clearing up one of the most talked-about parts of his relationship with Angelina Jolie. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the actor finally addressed the rumour that he and Jolie once wandered around wearing vials of each other’s blood. The myth grew so big over the years that it practically turned into a punchline about their marriage. Billy Bob Thornton revisits famous Angelina Jolie blood lockets(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Billy Bob Thornton sets the record straight

Thornton told the outlet that the story spiralled far beyond anything that actually happened. “We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them,” he said, explaining that the idea was meant to be personal and sweet, not the bizarre news it became.

“That’s a romantic little idea, and that is all that was. But by the time it’s over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff," he added.

He did not shy away from acknowledging the intensity of that chapter. He said he and Jolie had a strong connection, and the public made it stranger than it was. “And of course, Angelina and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life,” he told Rolling Stone.

He also made it clear they never ended things on bad terms. He explained that the duo are “still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilised breakup." He added that they had simply split up because their lifestyles were extremely different.

Billy Bob Thornton and Angeline Jolie's relationship

According to People, Billy and Angeline had met in 1999 while filming Pushing Tin. They eloped to Las Vegas in 2000 and announced plans to adopt Maddox in 2002. Their marriage ended in 2003.

Even long after the split, the blood-vial rumour stuck to them like glue, which is why Thornton addressed it again. Back in 2014, he had already told a Loyola Marymount University audience that Jolie had bought a small locket kit and suggested they each scratch a finger and put a drop of blood inside. Nothing more dramatic than that.

Where life took him next

Thornton has been married to Connie Angland since 2014. And he is still busy - the second season of Landman dropped on Paramount+ on November 16.

FAQs:

Did Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie wear vials of blood?

Thornton says they wore small lockets with a single drop of blood, not vials.

How did the idea start?

Jolie bought a locket kit and suggested adding a small drop of blood as a symbolic gesture.