Landman Season 2: Release date, cast, what to expect, where to watch Billy Bob Thornton’s drama and more

Fans of Landman will not have to wait much longer for Taylor Sheridan's show. Season 2 of the Paramount+ drama premieres on Sunday, November 16, 2025, continuing the story of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) as the pressures of the oil industry intensify, according to Decider. In the new season, veteran actor Sam Elliott will play Tommy’s father. Landman Season 2: What to expect, when and where to watch Billy Bob Thornton-starrer drama(Instagram/landmanplus)

What to expect in Landman Season 2

The official summary reads, “as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets.” As per Decider, Tommy will face more threats from big corporations and enemies of his own in the new instalment, leading to his breaking point. “Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble — it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break,” the synopsis adds.

Landman Season 2 cast

Actors like Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles from Season 1. The new season not only deepens the relationships of the characters but also introduces fresh faces who are going to challenge the established dynamics. New additions Sam Elliott and Stefania Spampinato are set to bring fresh depth to the storyline. Elliott plays the role of Tommy’s father, a man whose past decisions still haunt his son’s struggles. As per Deadline, Spampinato essays the wife of Andy Garcia's character, Gallino.

When and where to watch Landman season 2

Landman Season 2 will air on Paramount+ from November 16, 3 am ET, and fresh episodes will be out every Sunday. Viewers can watch the first season of the show on the platform. There are also free trial options for new users at Paramount+ as well as Amazon Prime Video if they want to watch the show.

FAQs

When does Landman Season 2 premiere?

The show returns on November 16, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET on Paramount+.

Who are the new cast members this season?

Sam Elliott joins as Billy Bob Thornton’s father, and Stefania Spampinato joins as Andy Garcia’s wife.

Can I stream Landman on Netflix or Hulu?

No. The show is available only on Paramount+, but you can add it as an extra channel on Prime Video or Hulu with Showtime.