Olivia Rodrigo splits from management team ahead of next album ‘coming up very soon’

Olivia Rodrigo has split from longtime managers Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth, both of whom worked under Lighthouse Management + Media as per PrimeTimer. The move lands just as Rodrigo preps for her next album cycle, and right as Keshishian’s name started trending for liking a social post that some fans thought was taking a jab at Taylor Swift. Olivia Rodrigo ends ties with management amid online talk over Taylor Swift “shade” post(REUTERS)

The post in question touched on Swift’s recent single “Father Figure,” which online chatter has framed as a possible diss toward Rodrigo, though nothing of that sort has ever been confirmed. Keshishian’s quick double-tap drew attention from Swift’s fanbase and, by extension, Rodrigo’s. It created a moment where fandom drama bled straight into management headlines.

Olivia’s silence as fans fill in the blanks

Neither Rodrigo nor her now-former managers have commented on the split or the viral “like.” PrimeTimer reports that Rodrigo has instead been focused on creative plans and has not engaged with the speculation. Insiders close to her label, Interscope Records, told the outlet she’s in the process of shaping an internal executive team rather than immediately hiring a new manager.

It is not the first time Rodrigo has switched management during a key moment. She previously parted ways with Kristen Smith before her debut tour, a move that one source at the time described as “a professional reset” before she hit the road.

Eyes on the next album

The Murrieta, California native wrapped her massive Guts Tour in August and has since been back in Los Angeles working on new material. Speaking last week on Amex Platinum Presents: There’s Nothing Like It, Rodrigo said returning home after months on the road has been “grounding” and gave her space to reflect on everything she has learned since her first album blew up.

“Now I’m home and I’m working on my new album,” she said during the sit-down. “I’ve worked a lot with Amex over the past few years to do some special performances and there is one coming up very soon, but I won’t give too much away," she added.

