Landman Season 2 filming wraps up: Ali Larter pens heartfelt note, ‘can’t wait to…'

Ali Larter officially announced that the cast and crew of Landman Season 2 have wrapped filming. While fans now eagerly wait for the release of the Stephen Kay-directed drama series on the streaming platform Paramount+, Larter got emotional and left a heartfelt note on social media, addressing the end of production. She also shared photos taken at sunset to stir up a frenzy among fans. Ali Larter shares an Instagram post as Landman season 2 wraps filming.(Instagram/alilarter)

Ali Larter shares emotional note as Landman season 2 wraps filming

Ali Larter is all set to return as Angela in Landman Season 2. As they wrapped production, the 49-year-old actress, who gained worldwide popularity for the role of Clear Rivers in the Final Destination franchise, took a moment to commend the effort of the cast and crew of the show.

“That’s a wrap for Season 2 of Landman! Our incredible cast and crew is playing at the top of their game,” Larter wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself taken at sunset.

“You can feel all the time, effort, love, laughter, and dedication that goes into making our show so special. I’m so thankful to be a part of this and can’t wait to share it with you,” the Legally Blonde star added.

What to expect from Landman Season 2

Among other surprises, celebrated actor Sam Elliott joined the cast of Landman Season 2. This has taken anticipation about the upcoming season to a new height. Additionally, it is expected that Demi Moore’s character Cami will have a significant presence in Landman Season 2, according to Cinemablend. On the other hand, the evolving and dramatic relationship between Angela (Ali Larter) and Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) should keep you on the edge of your seat.

FAQs

Has the filming for Landman Season 2 ended?

Yes, the filming for Landman Season 2 has ended.

When will Landman Season 2 come out?

Landman Season 2 will come out in December this year, per Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy.

What is Ali Larter’s character called in the series Landman?

Ali Larter plays a character named Angela in the series Landman.

Where can I watch Landman Season 2?

You can watch Landman Season 2 exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+.