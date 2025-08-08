Sydney Sweeney in Devil Wears Prada 2? Massive hint amid American Eagle ad drama

Sydney Sweeney was just spotted on the sets of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and fans can't keep calm. Filming for the new movie is going on in Manhattan, and the 27-year-old was seen stepping out of a trailer in the vicinity of Emily Blunt on Wednesday. Sydney Sweeney has been in the eye of a media storm in recent times after her American Eagle advertisement with the tagline ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ sparked immense backlash. (AP)

Blunt is slated to play Emily Charlton in the upcoming movie, directed by David Frankel, which is the sequel to the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada. The new movie is based on the book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns by Lauren Weisberger.

Sweeney has been in the eye of a media storm in recent times after her American Eagle advertisement with the tagline ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ sparked immense backlash, with many claiming it promoted eugenics. The White House and President Donald Trump waded into the controversy as well, with the former defending the advertisement, and the POTUS directly calling the ad ‘fantastic’ when he was informed that the Euphoria actor is a registered Republican.

Sydney Sweeney in Devil Wears Prada 2? What we know

Sweeney was seen in rainy New York City, sporting a pair of casual bottoms with an oversized hoodie. The hood was pulled over her face, indicating perhaps the desire to keep her presence there lowkey.

Notably, Sweeney's role in Devil Wears Prada 2 has not been confirmed yet, and she might just be playing a cameo, which would explain why she is keeping her presence on set under wraps.

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney on Devil Wears Prada 2 set

The news of Sydney Sweeney being in Devil Wears Prada 2 has drawn mixed reactions. While some are excited to see the actor in the new movie, others are still sore over the AE ad, which they expressed in comments.

One user said on X "thrilled that Sydney Sweeney joins "The Devil Wears Prada 2"! The 2006 classic’s legacy lives on with this 2026 sequel. Those NYC set shots promise a fresh yet stylish narrative. Will she outshine Miranda?"

Another commented, “Who TF said we wanted Sydney Sweeney on Devil Wears Prada 2 ??!!!!!! Y'all running everything. Y'all better pray that shit don't come out looking like 'and just like that'”

Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release on May 1, 2026.