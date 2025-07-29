Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep were filming Devil Wears Prada 2 just blocks away from NYC mass shooting site

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci were filming scenes for the much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada just a few blocks from the site of the deadly mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. The trio was filming at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, which is closer to the 345 Park Avenue, a nearby high-rise that houses major firms including the NFL, Blackstone, and KPMG. The two locations are roughly a 15-minute walk apart, per The US Mirror. File photo of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway(REUTERS)

Production on The Devil Wears Prada sequel has been underway in New York City, bringing back the original cast members for the continuation of the 2006 satire film. The cast had wrapped scenes at 1221 Avenue earlier that day, reportedly, leaving the area just three hours before the first shots rang out. Representatives for Streep, Hathaway, and Tucci have not commented publicly on the proximity of the production to the violence.

Four, including an NYPD officer, dead in NYC shooting

The deadly shooting began around 6.30 pm when a 27-year-old gunman, armed with an M4-style rifle, opened fire on 345 Park Avenue, killing four people, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, a security guard, and one additional male victim. A fifth person, an NFL employee, was injured and remains in stable condition.

Gunman identified as Shane Tamura

Identified as Shane Devon Tamura, the gunman who was originally from Las Vegas and raised in Hawaii, had a documented history of mental illness. He drove to Midtown Manhattan in a double-parked BMW, walked into the lobby with his rifle, and immediately began firing, per CNN. After shooting multiple people in the lobby, he took the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he fatally shot another person before turning the weapon on himself. Officials suspect that Tamura targeted the NFL offices, which are located in the building.

Law enforcement and political response

Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the timeline of events and hailed Officer Islam as a hero who “died protecting others.” Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams visited the crime scene and later the hospital where the injured victim was being treated. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James also issued their statements expressing condolences and support for the NYPD.

