NYC mass shooting: Who are the victims? Key details here

Authorities have identified the victims of Monday’s mass shooting incident at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, where a gunman opened fire in a high-rise office building before turning the weapon on himself. NYPD officer Didarul Islam was one among four killed in attack(X/NYPD News)

Among the four people killed were Wesley LePatner, a senior executive at Blackstone and NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was working an off-duty paid detail. Two other male victims have not been identified yet, while one NFL employee was grievously injured and remains hospitalised in stable condition, reported NBC.

Wesley LePatner killed in attack, confirms Blackstone

According to NBC, Blackstone has confirmed that one of their senior executives, Wesley LePatner, was among the four killed in the deadly mass shooting. The firm, in a statement, said, “We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue.”

The firm said that LePatner was the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), overseeing one of the company’s largest portfolios. She also served on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Abraham Joshua Heshel School, and the UJA-Federation of New York.

They described LePatner as a “brilliant, warm, and deeply respected” executive. She had previously worked at Goldman Sachs for over a decade and was a Yale University graduate. She leaves behind a husband and children, the NBC report noted.

Didarul Islam: NYPD Officer and expectant father

NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, was also among those killed. According to Fox News, Islam, originally from Bangladesh, served on the force for just over three years. He was assigned to the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Islam was working a paid detail on his day off when the incident took place. Tisch said that Islam was doing the job, put himself in harm’s way and made “ultimate sacrifice”. “He died as he lived: a hero,” Tisch said. Islam is survived by two young sons and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

Two victims unidentified, NFL employee wounded

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that two additional men died in the attack, whose identities have not yet been released.

A fifth person, an NFL employee, was critically injured in the shooting. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the employee is now stable and receiving support.

FAQs:

Q: How many people were killed in the NYC shooting?

A: Four people were killed, including a Blackstone executive and one NYPD officer. Two civilians are yet to be identified.

Q: Who was the NYPD officer killed in the shooting?

A: Officer Didarul Islam, 36, a father of two, was killed while working an off-duty detail.

Q: Who was Wesley LePatner?

A: Wesley LePatner was a senior executive at Blackstone and served on various nonprofit boards.

Q: Was the shooter known to authorities?

A: Yes, officials said the 27-year-old gunman from Las Vegas had a documented mental health history.