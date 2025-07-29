Shane Devon Tamura: 5 five facts about NYC mass shooting suspect

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in New York City in over two decades, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas has been identified as the gunman who killed four people and injured another in a brutal rifle attack at 345 Park Avenue on Monday evening. Authorities have said that Tamura then turned the weapon on himself and died at the scene, according to CNN. Shane Tamura reportedly battled mental health issues and lived with his parents(X/@RightGlockMom)

The report added that the building houses major corporate tenants, including the NFL, Blackstone, and Rudin Management. Law enforcement sources told the publication that the shooting could have been linked to Tamura’s history of mental health struggles and possible brain trauma from playing football.

Five key facts about Midtown Manhattan gunman Shane Devon Tamura:

1. Drove across the nation to carry out an attack

Another NBC News report stated Shane Devon Tamura travelled from Las Vegas to New York City over the weekend, passing through Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and New Jersey before arriving in Manhattan on Monday afternoon. Surveillance showed he parked his BMW outside the Park Avenue skyscraper shortly before the shooting began around 2.30 pm.

2. Had a documented mental health history

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed Tamura had a documented mental illness as noted by law enforcement in Las Vegas. A note was found in his possession referencing CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy): a brain disease often linked to repeated head trauma in athletes, the CNN report added.

3. Was a former high school football player

The NBC news report added that Tamura played high school football in Southern California, where he was a standout running back. Former coaches and teammates described him as quiet, talented, and respectful, making his violent end all the more shocking. He attended Granada Hills Charter School and had recently reconnected with some old teammates online.

4. Targeted a building housing the NFL

While a motive has not been officially confirmed, officials investigating are considering whether Tamura’s anger at the NFL played a role in the shooting. His note, per the NBC report, referenced feeling silenced and blamed the NFL for his mental health struggles, writing, “You cannot go against the NFL, they will squash you.” The NFL’s New York office is located on the building’s fifth floor.

5. Was armed with M4-style rifle, leaving a trail of devastation

Tamura entered the NY building with an M4-style rifle and opened fire in the lobby and on the 33rd floor. Among the dead were NYPD officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and two others. A fifth victim, an NFL employee, remains hospitalized in stable condition. Tamura died by suicide at the scene.

FAQs:

Who was the shooter in the Manhattan building attack?

Shane Devon Tamura, a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas with a football background and a mental health history.

What is CTE, and why is it relevant here?

CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, often seen in athletes. Tamura referenced it in his suicide note.

What building was targeted?

345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, which houses the NFL, Blackstone, and other major companies.

How many people were killed and injured?

Four people were killed, one seriously injured, and several others sustained minor injuries while fleeing.

What’s next in the investigation?

Authorities, including the NYPD and FBI, are reviewing Tamura’s background, digital devices, and notes to understand his motives.