Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump denounces NYC shooting as ‘senseless’ violence by ‘crazed lunatic’, issues message for victims' families

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 07:18 pm IST

President Donald Trump addressed the tragic shooting at Blackstone's New York headquarters, which left four dead.

President Donald Trump responded to the Monday night shooting at Blackstone's New York headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, which claimed four lives.

President Donald Trump reacted to NYC shooting that claimed four lives.
President Donald Trump reacted to NYC shooting that claimed four lives.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump, who is in Scotland, informed that he has been updated about the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, “a place that I know and love.”

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” he wrote.

Shooter Shane Tamura, 27, entered the office building at 345 Park Avenue and opened fire with an M4 rifle, killing a woman in the lobby and a security guard. He also killed Wesley LePatner, a 43-year-old senior managing director at Blackstone, and NYPD officer Didarul Islam.

Expressing grief over the killing of four people, the POTUS stated, “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Islam, a 36-year-old NYPD police officer, is survived by two young sons, and his wife is expecting their third child.

“God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!” he concluded.

Also Read: What is CTE? NYC shooting suspect Shane Devon Tamura's note says ‘Study my brain please’

Tamura leaves behind a chilling note

The shooting spree came to an end after Tamura took his own life.

Following his death, police reportedly found a note, in which the suspected shooter blasted NFL and opened up about his chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) diagnosis.

“Study my brain please I'm sorry Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything,” the note read.

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura had a "documented mental health history" despite being a standout football player in high school.

Officials verified that he travelled from Las Vegas to New York to carry out his planned attack. However, his motive is being investigated by the police.

Trump to fly back to Washington

Meanwhile, Trump's post on social media came on the last day of a five-day golf vacation at his two Scottish resorts. He took part in a brief ceremony to inaugurate a new 18-hole course at his Aberdeen property on Tuesday.

He is anticipated to complete an 18-hole round on his new course before heading back to Washington later Tuesday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump denounces NYC shooting as ‘senseless’ violence by ‘crazed lunatic’, issues message for victims' families
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On