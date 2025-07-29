Have Miranda and Nigel made up? Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci spotted filming Devil Wears Prada 2 in NYC

From the looks of it, before we walk into the theatres next year in May, we should, voluntarily or not, have a fairly rough idea or our very own version of what The Devil Wears Prada sequel will look like. As a fellow fan pointed out in one of the many comment sections, "wow its so nice to already see the whole movie through reels". Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci spotted on the sets of The Devil Wears Prada sequel in New York City

At a time when film industries both on home ground and abroad have gone into complete silence and dearth of information as a marketing tactic to create hype for the film, The Devil Wears Prada seems to be running...no, sprinting in the other direction. Not a day goes by when we don't have a brand new set of photos or leaks from the sets, ever since the film went into production earlier this month.

Now usually, an overload of such information can cause social media fatigue, and will more often than not, backfire. But that's where the sequel's marketing team needs a round of applause. How exactly they're managing to make every round of new photos as exciting as the last, is beyond us — but we say keep them coming!

After just Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs was found flitting through the streets of New York in business casz, it was Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly who completely upstaged her in office couture. Then came a snap of them both mid-shoot, in-character, twinning, also fanning a host of questions — did Andy go back to Miranda? Have they kissed and made up? Did Andy (PLEASE) hold onto her fashion girlie image? So many unanswered questions!

Now while we thought we've already seen all that we needed to, there's a bit more to go. While we knew in addition to Meryl, Anne and Emily Blunt returning to reprise their roles, Stanley Tucci too would come back as Nigel, seeing him, right there on set next to Miranda...erm, we mean Meryl, feels surreal for sure. Dressed crisply as he always does, the nostalgia really hits hard with these shots.

Besides the OGs, the sequel will also feature the likes of Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet in undisclosed roles. Among the disclosed lot we have Kenneth Branagh, set to play Miranda's husband, and Patrick Brammall, roped in to play Andy's boyfriend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is eyeing a May Day release next year.