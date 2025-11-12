Robert Irwin pays emotional tribute to father Steve Irwin on DWTS 20th anniversary, earns perfect score

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson scored a perfect 40 out of 40 on November 11 during the 20th anniversary celebration of Dancing with the Stars. The wildlife conservationist, who danced a foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis, was inspired by his sister’s Season 21 tribute to their late father, Steve Irwin, per Entertainment Weekly. Robert Irwin pays tribute to father Steve Irwin(Instagram/ robertirwinphotography)

Robert Irwin’s tribute to father gets perfect DWTS score

Robert Irwin paid tribute to his late father, Steve Irwin, an Australian zookeeper and conservationist, on the 20th anniversary of Dancing with the Stars. He took inspiration from his sister Bindi Irwin’s performance from season 21. After Irwin and Carson’s dance, Bindi joined the duo on stage and wrapped her arms around her brother.

Like everyone else, the judges thoroughly enjoyed Irwin and Carson’s performance. After the duo received a perfect score of 40 out of 40, Robert and Whitney jumped and shouted in joy.

Judges heap praise on Robert Irwin

Judge Bruno Tonioli said Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s performance was “so beautiful”. “It was a poetic, touching tribute that really touched all of us. I could not take my eyes off of you," Tonioli told Irwin.

Derek Hough was in tears. “One thing I loved about your father is that he lived life with so much enthusiasm,” Hough commented. He added that Robert Irwin was “this generation’s beacon of joy and enthusiasm”. He said Robert is dancing on the path his father Steve set for him. “And you're dancing it beautifully,” he concluded.

Tom Bergeron, who was fired from DWTS after he opposed the casting of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, in Season 28, returned as a guest judge for the 20th anniversary. He said the last time he saw Robert Irwin, the latter was only 11 years old. “You have grown into a star, Robert. You really have," Bergeron said.

The pairs of Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas also scored 40 out of 40.

Also read: Prince William pops up on DWTS to support Robert Irwin, social media says, ‘Whitney's face…’FAQs

Who is Steve Irwin?

Steve Irwin was an Australian zookeeper and conservationist.

How old is Robert Irwin?

Robert Irwin is 21 years old.