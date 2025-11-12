Dancing With the Stars: Complete list of past winners of the competition, from 2005 to 2024

Dancing With the Stars is currently witnessing a neck-to-neck competition between celebrities and their professional partners, as they look forward to winning the coveted 34th season of the dance reality show. Over its decades-long journey, the show has witnessed stars from all walks of life appearing as participants, while 33 of them have emerged victorious. These include several Olympians, a Tony winner, Super Bowl champions and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dancing with the stars is currently in its 34th season.(Instagram/@cherylburke)

What began as a family-friendly dance reality show has gone on to transform itself into a major cultural phenomenon over the past several years. Here is a look at all the 33 winners from the past seasons of Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars: List of all 33 past winners

1. Kelly Monaco (Season 1)

Kelly Monaco and her professional partner, Alec Mazo, were announced as the winners of the inaugural season of the dance reality competition in 2005. She is highly popular for her role of Sam McCall on the soap opera General Hospital.

2. Drew Lackey (Season 2)

Lackey bagged the mirrorball trophy during the second season, alongside pro dancer Cheryl Burke. He is the brother of Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey and was earlier a member of 98 Degrees.

3. Emmitt Smith (Season 3)

Burke continued her winning streak in the third season alongside celebrity contestant Emmitt Smith. Earlier, a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, Smith was the first NFL player to win the show.

4. Apolo Anton Ohno (Season 4)

The Olympian secured a victory in the fourth instalment of the show along with current co-host Julianne Hough, who was only 18 years old at that time, making her the youngest pro dancer to win the season.

5. Hélio Castroneves (Season 5)

In her second win in a row, Hough helped the racing driver win the show in 2007. The Indy 500 racer was praised by many for his dancing skills.

6. Kristi Yamaguchi (Season 6)

Yamaguchi, an Olympic champion figure skater, remained on top in the sixth season of the show in 2008. She was joined by pro dancer Mark Ballas.

7. Brooke Burke (Season 7)

Burke and Derek Hough, who is currently a judge on the show, bagged the seventh installment of Dancing With the Stars. Later on, the two of them remained connected with the show for several years.

8. Shawn Johnson (Season 8)

The first gymnast to win the show, Johnson achieved the feat along with his pro partner Mark Ballas in 2009.

9. Donny Osmond (Season 9)

The famous Donny & Marie star was a part of the competition in 2009. He ended up winning the ninth season with pro partner Kym Johnson.

10. Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10)

Prior to bagging her Tony Award, Scherzinger emerged victorious on Dancing With the Stars along with Derek Hough.

11. Jennifer Grey (Season 11)

Hough's fourth victory on the show came during the 11th season, along with Jennifer Grey of Dirty Dancing fame. Interestingly, Grey is the eldest to win the series - she was 50 when she bagged the title, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

12. Hines Ward (Season 12)

Ward, a former Pittsburgh Steelers star, was announced as the winner of the 12th season in 2012 along with Kyn Johnson.

13. JR Martinez (Season 13)

The actor and Army veteran remained on top in the 13th season with pro dancer Karina Smirnoff.

14. Donald Driver (Season 14)

The former Green Bay Packers player was named the winner of the 14th season alongside Peta Murgatroyd.

15. Melissa Rycroft (Season 15)

Famous as DWTS: All-Stars, the 15th season of the show was won by Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani.

16. Kellie Pickler (Season 16)

The American Idol alum earned first place on the 16th season of the show in 2013. She had Derek Hough as her partner.

17. Amber Riley (Season 17)

Hough won consecutive seasons for the second time during the 17th season of the show. This time, he helped the Glee star remain on top.

18. Meryl Davis (Season 18)

Olympic silver medalist Meryl Davis won the show in 2014 and was joined by pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

19. Alfonso Ribeiro (Season 19)

Ribeiro won Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars and later went on to become a co-host on the show. He won along with Witney Carson.

20. Rumer Willis (Season 20)

Rumer, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, won Season 20 along with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

21. Bindi Irwin (Season 21)

Irwin bagged the 21st season trophy along with pro partner Derek Hough.

22. Nyle DiMarco (Season 22)

DiMarco's remarkable run on Dancing With the Stars was lauded by many. He emerged as the first deaf person to win the series. His partner on the show was Peta Murgatroyd.

23. Laurie Hernandez (Season 23)

Hernandez, a gymnast, was crowned a mirrorball champion along with pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Laurie was 16 when she won the show in 2016, making her the youngest ever Dancing With the Stars winner.

24. Rashad Jennings (Season 24)

The fourth NFL player to win the competition, Jennings emerged victorious in 2017, alongside pro partner Emma Slater.

25. Jordan Fisher (Season 25)

During the fall season in 2017, Fisher bagged the trophy with the help of Lindsay Arnold.

26. Adam Rippon (Season 26)

The Olympic bronze medalist is the first and only winner of "DWTS: Athletes". Rippon was announced the winner alongside Jenna Johnson.

27. Bobby Bones (Season 27)

The radio host and his partner, Sharna Burgess, bagged the first place in the 27th season.

28. Hannah Brown (Season 28)

Bachelorette fame Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won the 28th season of the dance reality show.

29. Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 29)

Bristowe bagged the trophy during the first season set in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She emerged victorious alongside Artem Chigvintsev.

30. Iman Shumpert (Season 30)

The milestone season of the show saw Shumpert reigning on top with the help of Daniella Haragach.

31. Charli D’Amelio (Season 31)

D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were crowned the winners of the 31st season of the show.

32. Xochitl Gomez (Season 32)

In 2023, Gomez won the mirrorball trophy and was partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

33. Joey Graziadei (Season 33)

The last winner of the show was Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson.

FAQs

1. When will the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 winner be announced?

The finale will be held on November 25.

2. Who won the show in the last season?

Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.

3. Where to watch Dancing With the Stars?

The competition is aired on ABC.