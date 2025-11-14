Jessi Draper Ngatikaura opens up about revealing her affair in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura’s extramarital affair with a cast member of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa has become one of the major selling points of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, which premiered on November 13. Jessi Draper Ngatikaura is married to Jordan Ngatikaura since 2020. (X/_justjessiiii)

Amid the success of the reality TV series, Ngatikaura has spoken to Deadline about her publicized fling.

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura hid her affair ‘for a while’

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, who is a hairdresser, described The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 as the “most intense, emotional, vulnerable season I’ve had yet.”

Speaking of her affair, the main focus of the latest instalment, Ngatikaura added: “There’s so much more to that story. Internally, I’m freaking out so much because I’ve been hiding the secret of my affair for a while.”

While it was tough for Ngatikaura to tell the world about her secret affair, she ultimately felt relieved. “It was definitely really hard, but it was also freeing to tell my story, to put it out there,” she explained.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 also features Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt.

Ngatikaura said she is happy that she “bonded with the girls a lot more” during the show.

“As hard as it was, there were also good parts,” she stated.

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura on ‘reopening the wounds’

Ngatikaura said it felt like reopening a wound when the show publicized her secret affair. “It’s six months later, we’re opening the wounds, and we’re having to live it publicly, and everyone has an opinion,” Ngatikaura said.

She said she sacrificed her privacy for the show’s sake. However, the 33-year-old felt it was also worth it because “someone who’s been through something similar can (now) relate” to her experiences.

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura has been married to Jordan Ngatikaura since 2020.

FAQs

When did The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 premiere?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 premiered on November 13.

Where can I watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3?

Fans can watch it on Hulu.

What does Jessi Draper Ngatikaura do for a living?

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura is a hairdresser.