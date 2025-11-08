Hulu down? How to solve error 504 amid massive outage and other issues

Hulu down: Hulu was down for thousands of subscribers in the US, outage tracker Downdetector data showed on Friday. Several users reported seeing the persistent Error Code 504. Hulu was down for thousands on Friday(Unsplash)

The "Gateway Timeout" error, which displays "This site can’t be reached" or "Something went wrong," prevents videos from loading and affects live TV, with Downdetector logging over 5,000 reports in the first hour.

While Hulu hasn't issued an official statement, the issue coincides with high traffic during new releases like The Penguin and House of the Dragon Season 2, pointing to server overload or backend glitches. Similar errors (500, 503) are linked to network timeouts, as noted in recent user forums.

What is Error Code 504?

Error Code 504 signals a server communication failure, where Hulu's gateway doesn't receive a timely response from upstream servers, often due to congestion or technical hiccups.

Step-by-Step Guide to Fix Error Code 504

Refresh and Restart: Reload the page or app (F5 key or pull-to-refresh). Close and reopen Hulu.

Check Internet Connection: Run a speed test. Switch to mobile data or another network; unstable Wi-Fi causes timeouts.

Clear Browser/App Cache: In Chrome: Settings > Privacy > Clear browsing data > Cached images/files. For apps: Settings > Apps > Hulu > Storage > Clear Cache. Old cache stores errors.

Power Cycle Device and Router: Unplug your router/modem for 30 seconds, then restart your device.

Update Hulu and Browser: Ensure the app is current (App Store/Google Play). Use the latest browser version; outdated software blocks server responses.

Test on Another Device: Try streaming on a phone or computer. If it works, the issue is device-specific - reinstall Hulu or update firmware.

Contact Hulu Support: Submit a ticket at help.hulu.com with the error code and device details if unresolved.