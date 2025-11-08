Bank of America down: Thousands report issues amid widespread outage; can't see latest balance, transfer money

Bank of America systems appear to have encountered a problem on Friday with thousands of customers sharing that they're facing issues. As per Downdetector, the total number of customers facing problems stand at over 3,000 at the time of writing. At the time of writing over 3,000 people complained about facing issues with Bank of America. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Several users commented to the Downdetector page to express their frustrations. “Logging in shows previous days balances. Can’t transfer or Zelle,” one person said. Another added, “Balance on the mobile app is showing the previous business day and calling tells me I have a 0 balance.”

Yet another stated, “I'm able to login, but it warns that balances don't include any of today's activity, is only current up to end of last business day.” One person even said that debit and credit cards of Bank of America were not working in Virginia, as of November 7, 6 pm ET.

An individual claimed that the message from Bank of America they could see, read: “Temporarily unable to display some accounts and/or latest balances We're working to resolve this issue quickly.”

As per Downdetector, most people were facing issues with mobile banking, and areas affected include Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago. As per the site, users have been reporting issues since 7:17 pm EST.

