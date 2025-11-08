Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bank of America down: Thousands report issues amid widespread outage; can't see latest balance, transfer money

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 07:02 am IST

Thousands of customers shared that they were facing issues with Bank of America on Friday. 

Bank of America systems appear to have encountered a problem on Friday with thousands of customers sharing that they're facing issues. As per Downdetector, the total number of customers facing problems stand at over 3,000 at the time of writing.

At the time of writing over 3,000 people complained about facing issues with Bank of America. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)
At the time of writing over 3,000 people complained about facing issues with Bank of America. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Several users commented to the Downdetector page to express their frustrations. “Logging in shows previous days balances. Can’t transfer or Zelle,” one person said. Another added, “Balance on the mobile app is showing the previous business day and calling tells me I have a 0 balance.”

Yet another stated, “I'm able to login, but it warns that balances don't include any of today's activity, is only current up to end of last business day.” One person even said that debit and credit cards of Bank of America were not working in Virginia, as of November 7, 6 pm ET.

An individual claimed that the message from Bank of America they could see, read: “Temporarily unable to display some accounts and/or latest balances We're working to resolve this issue quickly.”

As per Downdetector, most people were facing issues with mobile banking, and areas affected include Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago. As per the site, users have been reporting issues since 7:17 pm EST.

(More to follow)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Bank of America down: Thousands report issues amid widespread outage; can't see latest balance, transfer money
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On