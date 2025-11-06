New York, Los Angeles, Chicago among 40 airports to see flights cut over US govt shutdown: Full list

Around 40 airports in the US, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are set to see flight cut from Friday due to the ongoing shutdown, the largest shutdown in the country's history. The US government shutdown became the longest ever on November 5, 2025, topping the 35-day record set during Donald Trump's first term, as his administration warned of holiday air travel chaos and threatened Americans' benefits in a bid to force a resolution. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP)(AFP)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will reduce air traffic by 10 per cent across 40 “high-volume” markets to maintain travel safety, Associated Press reported.

The FAA is imposing the flight reductions to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and increasingly calling off work.

Controllers already have missed one paycheck and are set to receive nothing again next week as the shutdown drags on amid mounting financial pressure. The FAA has already been delaying flights at times when airports or its other facilities are short on controllers.

Airports in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago along with hubs across the US are among the 40 that will see flights cut starting Friday due to the government shutdown.

Experts predict hundreds if not thousands of flights could be canceled. The cuts could represent as many as 1,800 flights and upwards of 268,000 seats combined, according to an estimate by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Here is a list of US airports set to see flights cut from Friday:

1. Anchorage International in Alaska

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio

7. Dallas Love Field in Texas

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

9. Denver International in Colorado

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

14. Honolulu International in Hawaii

15. Houston Hobby in Texas

16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia

17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

18. Indianapolis International in Indiana

19. John F. Kennedy International in New York

20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

21. Los Angeles International in California

22. LaGuardia Airport in New York

23. Orlando International in Florida

24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois

25. Memphis International in Tennessee

26. Miami International in Florida

27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

28. Oakland International in California

29. Ontario International in California

30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois

31. Portland International in Oregon

32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

34. San Diego International in California

35. Louisville International in Kentucky

36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

37. San Francisco International in California

38. Salt Lake City International in Utah

39. Teterboro in New Jersey

40. Tampa International in Florida

US government shutdown sets record

Standing at 37 days, the shutdown remains the longest in the history of United States.

Labour unions had earlier filed a lawsuit to stop this aggressive act by President Donald Trump ’s budget office, which appears to go beyond what usually happen in government shutdowns. This has further inflamed tensions between the Republicans who control Congress and the Democratic minority.

Central to any resolution will be a series of agreements that would need to be upheld not only by the senate but also by the house and the White House, which is not at all certain in Washington.

US president Donald Trump has refused to negotiate with Democrats over their demands to salvage expiring health insurance subsidies until they agree to reopen the government.

A loose coalition of centrist senators are reportedly holding talks to try and negotiate an end to the shutdown, the AP report read.