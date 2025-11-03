US air traffic controllers struggle amid government shutdown: ‘Overworked and underpaid’

The US Government shutdown has impacted several sectors adversely, with airports being one of them. As per a report in News Nation, shortages of air traffic controllers are leading to increasing flight delays and even cancellations. US Government shutdown disrupts air travel as unpaid FAA staff and flight delays push system to breaking point(Unsplash)

As per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay due to the shutdown. Many of them are feeling frustrated and exasperated. To make matters worse, those who are opting to stay home by claiming to be sick are being threatened with termination of their services.

US Govt shutdown affects airports

“It’s just a shame. I mean, the controllers are overworked and underpaid. When it happened six years ago, I was one of the controllers who had to work for no pay,” Tammy Johnson, a former air traffic controller, said, as per News Nation. “It’s just an absolute shame, and to call in sick because they’re just mentally exhausted.”

The FAA has stated that, in the event of a manpower shortage, it would not compromise the safety of air travel. “We continue to reiterate we will never compromise on safety when staffing shortages occur. The FAA will reduce the flow of air traffic to maintain safety,” the agency said, per News Nation.

Major impact on air traffic

The shortage of air traffic controllers is very real. As The Guardian reports, half of the 30 busiest airports in the country are dealing with this issue. As many as 35 FAA facilities across the country, including at airports in New York City and Dallas, are dealing with staff shortages.

Apart from the 13,000 air traffic controllers, 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are also working without pay, adding to the crisis.

This past Friday, more than 5,600 flights were delayed and around 500 were canceled, as per FlightAware, cited by The Guardian. Things were rougher a day ago, with 7,600 flights getting delayed and 1,250 canceled.

Could air travel functionaries bring about end of shutdown?

The impact on air traffic of the government shutdown has been massive. But it might just act as a catalyst to solve the logjam, keeping the US government from functioning properly.

As per USA Today, in 2019, when there was a 35-day government shutdown, it was the mounting delays and sick leaves from employees that pressured President Donald Trump to end the shutdown.

However, National Air Traffic Controllers Association president Nick Daniels made it clear that ending shutdowns is the job of politicians, not members of his body. So, the focus remains on Washington on whether they will be able to resolve the matter.

USA Today reports that so far, the impact on air travel has not been as drastic as feared, with most prominent airports recording timely departures for around 80 percent of flights. However, on October 30, a spike in delays occurred, suggesting that the situation is not yet fully under control.

FAQs:

What is FAA?

Federal Aviation Administration is the government agency that looks after air traffic.

When did the US Government shutdown begin?

On October 1.

How many FAA air traffic controllers are working without pay?

Around 13,000 FAA air traffic controllers are working without pay.