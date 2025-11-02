‘It will be my honor’: Trump seeks court’s help to fund SNAP amid govt shutdown

US President Donald Trump on Friday informed that White House lawyers have been ordered to seek clarity from courts regarding how the US administration can legally fund the SNAP "as soon as possible". US President Donald Trump has instructed White House lawyers to ask courts to clarify how they can legally fund SNAP.(AFP)

Trump's statement on his Truth Social platform came after Rhode Island District Judge John McConnell, as well as Massachusetts District Judge Indira Talwani, ordered that the federal government could not block the benefits of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, Forbes reported.

"I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," Trump said.

Government shutdown continues

The federal government shutdown in the United States has been going on for over a month now. The US Senate has failed more than a dozen times to advance legislation that would formally mark its end.

At present, the SNAP benefits are utilized by nearly 42 million Americans. The total payouts cost about $8 billion per month.

As per Forbes, McConnell asserted that emergency funds of $6 billion that have been appropriated by Congress for SNAP must be used by the Trump administration to partially provide benefits to eligible Americans.

According to Politico, Congress has failed in its effort to reopen the federal government before SNAP funding ran out on Saturday, November 1.

In the last-minute verdict, a federal judge told the Trump administration to utilize emergency funds in order to pay for food aid in November.

Moreover, the US government has been asked to identify other federal funds that might help in keeping SNAP benefits flowing if the funding bill does not get passed by Congress.

On its official website, the Agriculture Department highlights that SNAP benefits get suspended on Saturday, November 1. While blaming the Democrats, it added that “the well has run dry.”

SNAP benefits have always been rolled out during federal government shutdowns. It continued even during Donald Trump's maiden term in the White House, Politico reported.

Donald Trump calls out Democrats

Highlighting the military and law enforcement pay, Trump said it would "BE MY HONOR" to provide funding for SNAP benefits if his administration is provided "appropriate legal direction by the court".

"The Democrats should quit this charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons, and immediately REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," he wrote on Truth Social.

Further, he asked the SNAP beneficiaries to call Senate Democrats and ask them to "reopen the Government, NOW!"

FAQs

What is SNAP?

Under this initiative, the US government provides food benefits to low-income families in the country that supplement the grocery budget.

When did the federal government shutdown begin?

It started on October 1, 2025.

How many people are benefited by SNAP?

Nearly 42 million Americans get SNAP benefits.