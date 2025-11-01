Lincoln bathroom's before and after photos surface after Trump's latest renovation; ‘I was horrified’

President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he has renovated the Lincoln Bedroom's bathroom. The 79-year-old further shared before and after photos of the bathroom, drawing criticism for adding a Mar-a-Lago-style sheen to the historic mansion. White House ballroom donors: From business magnates to Big Tech companies, here is the full list(AP)

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an Art Deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble," he said. "This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to praise Trump's newly renovated bathroom. “When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified. President Trump is making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come!” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Here's a before-and-after look of the Lincoln bathroom

Major changes are underway at White House under Trump, including the demolition of the historic East Wing. A series of aesthetic and structural renovations was also carried out in different parts of the White House.

Here are the changes that were made in the White House:

The Lincoln Bedroom Bathroom

The new Lincoln Bathroom is adorned with new materials, such as black-and-white statuary marble.

That is a significant change from the previous Art Deco green tiling.

That is a significant change from the previous Art Deco green tiling.

Demolition of the East Wing

Construction crews began tearing down the East Wing façade around October 20 to make way for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom project.

Trump announced plans for a new massive ballroom, one that mirrors the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on the site of the East Wing. It is designed to hold up to 999 guests and is described as the largest structural addition to the White House since the Truman era.

Modernisation of the Rose Garden

Charlie Kirk's posthumous award ceremony was held in the renovated Rose Garden of the White House.

The Rose Garden, now, has been converted into a stone-paved patio with yellow-and-white striped umbrellas matching those from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The rose bushes, however, are still kept the same.

Gold-Toned Fixtures of the Oval Office

The Oval Office has been changed from its subdued, simple look to be more reflective of Trump's affinity for a golden look.

Trump has introduced gold-toned fixtures, oversized portraits framed in gold. Even the President's seal on the ceiling is covered in gold leaves.

The White House ivy that has always been the pride of the fireplace mantel has been moved from the Oval Office.

The West Colonnade

The main walkway between the White House’s executive residence and the West Wing has now become the “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

The corridor is now adorned with the portraits of the former Presidents in chronological order, all framed in, once again, gold.

These changes represent one of the most extensive transformations of the White House since ’s reconstruction (1948-52).