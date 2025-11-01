Charlie Kirk's thoughts on Halloween surface as videos of Trump with trick-or-treating kids go viral: ‘Not a fan of it’

A clip from The Charlie Kirk Show featuring Kirk's Halloween remarks resurfaced on social media. The footage comes after the conservative activist was fatally shot at UVU in September. The clip posted by Kirista Monroe on X drew massive attention to Kirk's take on Halloween. A resurfaced clip from Charlie Kirk critiques the holiday of Halloween. Social media users share divided opinions on his remark.(@charliekirk11/ X)

Charlie Kirk's thoughts on Halloween resurface

In the clip from Kirk's show, he said, “Halloween is coming up, which is All Saints Day, but let's just be honest. Halloween is a dark, dark day.” He continued, “Not a fan of it. It's what you do with it. Not a fan of all the kind of dressing up and all that nonsense. I don't like it.”

Kirk further explained, “And if you are a Christian, you must be, and by the way, if you're also a Jew, because this is an Old Testament law, you must not engage in any of these practices of the occult.”

Kirk added, “I find that there is far too much kind of joking around and playing loose and fast with this stuff, there is legit darkness that can be channeled…” where the clip ends.

The video drew attention amid President Trump's Halloween celebration at the White House alongside Melania Trump. A video from the celebration went viral as he recreated a cheeky prank from 2019's holiday celebration, where he balanced a chocolate bar on a child in costume.

Netizens react to Kirk's remarks on Halloween

A user wrote on X, “I don't celebrate it. But I do pass out candy for the little kiddos,” while another user wrote, “Love Charlie but this is nonsense.” A third user wrote, “I agree, Halloween used to be fun, but really not something we should be celebrating. I wouldn't even paint out business windows with anything associated with Halloween. They lady thought I was crazy...”

Another user wrote, “I don't agree with Charlie on this one. Halloween is what one makes it. But he'd be fine with me disagreeing. He is so missed.” A user wrote, “I’ve been on the fence about Halloween for the last couple years now and this just solidifies what I’ve been thinking. Probably not a good thing to celebrate.”