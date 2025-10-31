Village Halloween Parade 2025: Which NYC streets are closed? Check parade route and map

New York City's beloved Village Halloween Parade is set to return on Friday night for its 52nd year, prompting street closures across Manhattan for the annual celebration. This year's parade will embrace the theme Potluck! with the 2025 Grand Marshal being CITY HARVEST, “the organization that is committed to being there —rescuing fresh produce and delivering it for free to New Yorkers across the five boroughs—for as long as it is needed,” according to the website. New York City's Village Halloween Parade returns on Friday night, featuring street closures in Manhattan. The procession starts at 7 PM from Canal Street, themed 'Potluck!'.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Village Halloween parade 2025: Time

The parade is set to kick off at 7 PM, starting at Canal Street and 6th Avenue and proceeding north to 15th Street on 6th Avenue. Costumed participants of all ages are welcome to join, with the lineup beginning at 6:30 pm at the corner of Canal and 6th Avenue, as reported by FOX5.

Last year, city officials reported that 65,000 people took part in the march, while more than 1.5 million spectators lined 6th Avenue to watch the parade.

Village Halloween Parade 2025: Road closure details

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD during the parade.

The following are the streets where the formation will take place:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

The main route of the procession:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

The following are the dispersal streets:

West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7t Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Other streets affected amid the parade:

West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue