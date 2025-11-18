Toxin that triples the risk of liver diseases may be hiding in plain sight

A danger to your liver’s health may be lurking quietly in the recesses of your house, and you are, in all likelihood, completely unaware of it. Tetrachloroethylene, also called PCE, is a toxin used in several dry cleaning and household-related products. Toxin that triples the risk of liver disease may be hiding in plain sight

Toxins in household items

According to a report published in Science Daily, a group of researchers from Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California looked at the effects of PCE on liver health. They discovered that people exposed to this chemical are three times more likely to develop severe liver fibrosis compared to others.

Apart from dry cleaning material, the household items in which PCE is commonly found are adhesive glues, spot removers, and stainless steel polish.

“The findings suggest that exposure to PCE may be the reason why one person develops liver disease while someone with the exact same health and demographic profile does not,” Dr. Brian P. Lee, a hepatologist at Keck Medicine, who was also the lead author of this study, observed.

Fibrosis causes scar tissue to develop in the liver. This can lead to more serious conditions like cancer or even liver failure.

PCE is a colorless liquid that is used to remove grease from clothes in dry-cleaning. It is also part of cleaning materials used for utensils in households. People are exposed to it when it evaporates from clothes treated with this material. The danger of it mixing with water and soil also exists when it is part of household items.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has already deemed this substance a ‘probable carcinogen’. The US Environmental Protection Agency has already initiated a phase-out of this chemical from various cleaning items.

Other causes of liver cancer

As per the NHS website, the chances of a person contracting liver cancer increase when that person is a man, is over 60, and already has conditions like hepatitis, cirrhosis, gallstones, diabetes, or a liver parasite. If a person’s sibling or parent has had liver cancer, that person’s chances of contracting this disease increase.

The ways to avoid getting liver cancer are to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Avoiding alcohol, smoking, and weight gain can go a long way in preventing cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.