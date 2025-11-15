Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals if swelling in legs is dangerous: 'Blood can pool in your legs if...'

Do your legs swell up often? While in most cases swelling in your legs, ankles, or feet is not a serious concern. However, there are certain instances that should raise an alarm, and you should be aware of them for the wellbeing of both yourself and your loved ones. Swelling in legs occurs when extra fluid leaks out of your blood vessels and collects in the tissues of your lower legs. (Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 8 habits to skyrocket gut health: ‘12-hour eating…’

What does it mean if your legs are swollen?

On November 14, Dr Jeremy London, MD, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, revealed the signs which explain whether the swelling in your legs is serious or not. In the Instagram post, he explained that swelling in your legs, ankles, or feet is known as edema. It occurs when extra fluid leaks out of your blood vessels and collects in the tissues of your lower legs.

“It can make your legs look puffy, feel heavy, and even make it harder to get around. There are many causes, and not all are serious, but some can be,” Dr Jeremy added. Here are the instances, as explained by Dr Jeremy, in which you should visit your doctor immediately:

If your veins aren't working properly, blood can pool in your legs. This is a condition called chronic venous insufficiency.

If your heart, kidneys, or liver aren't functioning as they should, fluid can back up in your circulation and settle in your lower extremities.

Certain medications, especially those for high blood pressure, pain, or hormones, can also cause swelling.

Sometimes, it's the lymphatic system, the body's drainage network, that becomes blocked or overloaded, which can cause swelling in the legs, leading to a condition called lymphedema.

Simple walking helps your leg muscles and pumps the blood back up towards your heart. (ChatGPT)

What can you do?

According to Dr London, for swelling in legs, movement is key. He suggested, “Simple walking helps your leg muscles and pumps the blood back up towards your heart. Elevate your legs above your heart level when you can. Adding compression stockings will help push fluid out of your tissues.”

Additionally, he cautioned that one should be mindful that if swelling comes on suddenly, affects one leg, or is associated with pain, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath, don't wait. “That could signal a blood clot and needs immediate evaluation. Most swelling isn't dangerous, but your body's telling you something. Listen early, act early, and you'll stay ahead of trouble,” Dr London added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.