AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 8 habits to skyrocket gut health: ‘12-hour eating…’

To build a healthy gut, one must adopt practices that benefit their daily lifestyle and overall well-being. It doesn't just include your diet or exercise routine; rather, everything you do from waking up to going back to sleep. Dr Saurabh Sethi emphasises the importance of small daily habits for gut health. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on November 15, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared 8 small habits that can skyrocket your health.

8 small habits to skyrocket your health

The gastroenterologist captioned the post, “Your gut health in 2026 starts with the habits you build in 2025. 25 years as a doctor. Here are 8 small habits that can skyrocket your health before 2026.” Here are the lifestyle practices Dr Sethi promoted:

1. Start your day with gratitude, not your phone

According to the gastroenterologist, avoid starting your day by checking your mobile. He warned, “Cortisol peaks in the morning, and scrolling raises stress further. However, gratitude activates your vagus nerve and steadies digestion for the day.” He also emphasised against taking your phone to the toilet.

2. Get 10 minutes of morning sunlight

Morning light resets your circadian rhythm, boosts vitamin D and mood, and keeps your gut clock aligned, according to Dr Sethi.

3. Walk 10 minutes after meals

“Post-meal walks improve digestion, balance blood sugar, and prevent that post-meal slump,” the gastroenterologist highlighted.

4. Add fermented foods to your diet at least 3 times a week

Next, he suggested adding fermented foods, such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, or kanji, to your diet at least 3 times a week to feed your microbiome naturally. “No capsules needed,” he added.

Habits to improve gut health. (ChatGPT)

5. Add more herbs and spices to your food and drinks

The gastroenterologist also suggested adding herbs and spices, such as turmeric, ginger, cumin, fennel, and black pepper, to foods and drinks to support digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy gut microbes.

“Aim for 30 different plant foods a week – herbs and spices are an easy, powerful way to reach that goal,” he added.

6. Follow a 12-hour eating window

The gastroenterologist emphasised following a 12-hour window, for instance: 8 AM to 8 PM. “Your gut repairs and detoxes best when it rests overnight,” he explained.

7. Include berries regularly

Next, he suggested consuming berries regularly. “Rinse well with baking soda and water to remove residues. Berries fuel beneficial bacteria, lower oxidative stress, and protect liver cells,” he explained.

8. Prioritise 7-8 hours of quality sleep

“Your microbiome regenerates at night. Late nights = poor digestion + more sugar cravings next day,” Dr Sethi explained.

Your health starts with today's small habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.