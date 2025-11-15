Dietician shares 3 low glycemic breakfast options to keep blood sugar levels stable

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day. It is the first meal you eat after an overnight fast, as you sleep. The right breakfast will help to stabilise your blood sugar level, avoiding sudden blood sugar spikes. To understand what the correct breakfast choices should be, HT Lifestyle reached out to Prerana Solanki, a registered clinical dietitian and nutritionist, who consults at Practo. She revealed the key is to choose meals which are low on the glycemic index. “ Choosing foods with a low glycaemic index (GI) ensures slower glucose release, reducing sugar spikes and promoting sustained energy,” she said. Make sure your breakfast is healthy and low in carbs. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

For the uninformed glycemic index, as per Harvard Health, is a numeric score which indicates how rapidly a food increases blood sugar level. The foods are ranked on a scale of 0 to 100. A low glycemic score means the food raises blood sugar slowly, while a high glycemic score is for foods which rapidly increase blood sugar, which is harmful.





Why is it important to begin with low-glycemic breakfast?

If you start your day with breakfast options which have a low glycemic score, then your blood sugar levels stay steady.

“Low-GI breakfasts help maintain stable glucose levels by providing a steady release of energy. Research shows that people who regularly eat good breakfasts experience better glucose control, improved concentration, mood, and sustained energy levels," Prerana explained. "Conversely, skipping breakfast has been linked to higher HbA1c levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.”

When you include low-GI breakfasts in your routine, you also slash the risks of long-term health concerns like type 2 diabetes.

3 low-glycemic breakfast options

Add sourdough bread with scrambled tofu to your breakfast. (Picture credit: Gemini)

Your breakfast can be both nutritious and tasty. Dietician Prerana shared some options which keep you full for longer, while keeping blood sugar levels stable. The options have shared combone protein, fibre and healthy fats for a balanced start to your day.

The dietician shared these options:

Oats omelette with sautéed vegetables: A nutritious twist to your regular omelette by adding rolled oats and vegetables, making it richer in fibre, protein, and nutrients.

Tofu scramble with whole wheat or sourdough bread: A great alternative for those who prefer plant-based protein. Crumbled tofu cooked with vegetables and spices provides a satisfying and balanced start to the day.

Jowar upma with vegetables: Made from whole jowar (sorghum), this fibre-rich dish is excellent for people monitoring their blood sugar. Serve with raita for added protein and nourishment.

Avocado toast on sourdough bread: Packed with healthy fats, this can be topped with paneer, eggs, or vegetables for added fibre and protein.

She further shared these tips on diabetes-friendly breakfast options, including some healthy swaps:

Opt for sourdough instead of white bread, jowar instead of poha, and steel-cut oats over instant oats.

Scrambled tofu can be great for vegetarians, which can be enjoyed with a regular wheat oats chapatti.

Including avocados for healthy fats can support good mood and energy levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.