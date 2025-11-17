AIIMS-trained liver specialist shares 8 fatty liver warning signs you don't want to miss: ‘Abdomen pain, swelling in…’
Dr Saurabh Sethi highlights eight warning signs of fatty liver disease that you shouldn't miss, including weight gain, fatigue, abdominal discomfort, and more.
Fatty liver disease, also known as steatotic liver disease or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MAFLD), has become a global health concern with the newly occurring cases of NAFLD increasing by 94.49 percent from 24,856,159 in 1990 to 48,353,272 in 2021. The number is expected to further increase to 78,602,984 by 2050, according to ScienceDirect.
Therefore, educating oneself on the warning signs that can aid early detection is a need of the hour. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at the AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, listed 8 warning signs that could indicate your liver is not functioning well and it is time to visit a doctor.
8 warning signs of fatty liver
Dr Sethi shared the Instagram video on November 16 and wrote in the caption, “8 warning signs your liver might be in trouble. Have you noticed any of these signs lately?” According to the liver specialist, here are the 8 warning signs of fatty liver you do not want to miss.
1. Unexpected weight gain
According to the liver specialist, the first warning signal of fatty liver disease is unexpected weight gain, especially if it occurs around the abdomen.
2. Constant fatigue
Next, persistent fatigue and weakness, even with enough rest, might indicate liver issues, according to the liver specialist.
3. Pain in the abdomen
Dr Sethi also warned that abdominal pain and swelling in the upper right abdomen could point to fatty liver disease.
4. High sugar levels
According to the liver specialist, high blood sugar levels are linked to insulin resistance, which is often seen in people with a fatty liver.
5. Dark shade of urine or pale stool
The liver specialist noted that dark urine and pale stools could also be an indicator of liver dysfunction.
6. Yellow skin and eyes
Next, he noted that yellowing of the skin and the eyes, i.e., jaundice, is also a sign of advanced fatty liver disease or liver dysfunction.
7. Cholesterol
According to the liver specialist, high cholesterol levels, which is a heart-related issue, also commonly coexist with fatty liver disease.
8. Easy bruising and bleeding
Lastly, if you bruise and bleed easily, it could be a major indicator of advanced fatty liver disease.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
