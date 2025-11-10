Hansal Mehta wants to know why Ozempic or Mounjaro has become a bad word: ‘It’s helping millions live healthier’

Hansal Mehta has been open about his weight loss journey. Earlier, he took to X to open up about his experience with Mounjaro, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, which also leads to weight loss. The director has now shared a new post on the platform asking why medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro have come to be associated with ‘bad words’ since they are so helpful to many. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reveals secret to 10 kg weight loss: Mounjaro, intermittent fasting, high-protein meals and less alcohol) Hansal Mehta has spoken out about Ozempic and Mounjaro.

What Hansal said

Taking to his X account on Monday, Hansal said, “Why has Ozempic or Mounjaro become such a bad word? Why are people ashamed to talk about using modern medicine to manage their health, to control diabetes, improve metabolism, lose dangerous visceral fat - all under expert supervision, alongside exercise and diet?”

He added, “It’s helping millions live healthier, longer, more active lives. It’s not f***ing cocaine. We’ve somehow moralised health. If someone uses science to get better we call it cheating. But if the same person suffers silently we call it discipline. These medications aren’t vanity tools. They are life-saving interventions for metabolic disorders that traditional diets and workouts alone can’t always fix. They demand responsibility. Not shame.”

“The real conversation should be about balance, awareness, and guidance. Not stigma. Modern medicine is meant to help us evolve, not guilt-trip us into hiding our progress,” he concluded.

Recent work

On the work front, Hansal recently had the world premiere of his show, Gandhi. Based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, it stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.