Prince Harry finally reveals how he found out about King Charles’ cancer: ‘Any sickness brings..’

Prince Harry, once known for his distance from the British royal family, has surprisingly opened up about a deeply personal moment. In a rare interview, the Duke of Sussex finally shed light on how he learned of his father, King Charles's, shocking cancer diagnosis. In the same interview, he also spoke about having plans to visit the UK again. While royal fans believe that it might be an effort to potentially mend some of the rifts that have strained their relationship. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding

Harry reveals details of quick trip to see ailing father

"During an interview on Friday at the Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Whistler, Canada, Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve inquired of the Duke of Sussex, 'How did you receive the news of your father's illness?'" “I spoke to him,” Harry replied.

The 39-year-old, currently contemplating U.S. citizenship with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, disclosed that he received a direct call from King Charles following his cancer diagnosis. When questioned about his immediate response, the prince stated that he promptly "jumped on a plane" to visit the 75-year-old Charles as soon as possible.

Harry opens up about emotional visit to King Charles

The Duke of Sussex, who has drawn criticism for giving his kids Archie and Lilibet the royal surname even though he has renounced his royal position, opened up about the emotions he felt as he hurried to be with his father even though they had been estranged for a number of years. “Look, I love my family,” he said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”The youngest brother added.

He opted not to delve into specifics regarding his discussion with his father, and he also chose not to comment on his thoughts about his father's health, stating, "That remains private between him and me." However, the rebellious royal did acknowledge that Charles' illness might pave the way for reconciliation.

“Throughout all these [Invictus] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together, I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Prince Harry plans to visit again

Harry, who recently returned from London after a brief 45-minute encounter with his father, King Charles, before hastily traveling to Canada to launch his website, stated that he has scheduled several trips to the UK to visit his family and father.

“I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.