Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's double date with Michael Buble and wife took them to an Indian restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a ‘fun’ double date with Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. Chef Vikram Vij of Vij's, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, came clean to People about the ‘extremely friendly’ outing. Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle, second from right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, raise their hands after a First Nations welcome as they stand with singer Michael Buble, back center, and his wife Luisana during an Invictus Games wheelchair curling training camp in Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

The Indian-born Canadian chef spilt the beans on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Thursday fun time out. This fun day was followed by the couple's appearance at the Invictus Games One Year to Go celebrations at Hillcrest Community Centre on Friday.

While there, Prince Harry and Michael Buble especially bonded during their trials of wheelchair curling. Later, the singer performed his song My Way at the One Year to Go Dinner. The Canadian songster updated his lyrics to extend his admiration for how much of a “visionary” the Duke is, in addition to sending a message of ‘healing’ to King Charles III amidst his ongoing cancer treatment.

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's double date with Michael Buble and wife:

Chef Vij claims that the quartet arrived at the restaurant around 7 pm local time and stayed for an “extremely friendly” night out for three hours.

He also kept in mind to mention how respectful they were in letting him pick their meal. Meghan Markle significantly pointed out her love for spicy food when asked about their preferences and allergies. The couple also spoke to the kitchen staff during their time at the eatery.

Chef Vij took the time to freeze this royal memory in time by posting the account on his Instagram profile.

Chef Vij could easily spot the ‘positivity in their relationship’ as they continued expressing affection for each other. The restaurateur also noticed that Meghan “always had her left hand” on the Duke's back as she politely pointed out the kind of dishes and curry he relished.

As the group downed three or four appetizers, the chef prepared a ‘lamb popsicle’ for them, which he had also served to Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2016.

Towards the end of their visit, Markle even took the opportunity to thank the all-female kitchen staff, consisting of people Vij has been associated with for over thirty years. As they toured the kitchen, Prince Harry extended a playful question to the women: “Who cooked the lamb?” to which they all said, “We all did”.

The low-key dinner night was concluded without the royal guests being bothered, which Vij also declared a “beautiful, magical evening” for everyone. Safe to say that the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle date night was a success.