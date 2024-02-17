When's Prince Harry's next visit to the UK?

Prince Harry, who left his senior royal role in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, has hinted at a possible comeback to support his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer. Prince Harry considers return to royal duties to support father during cancer battle. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)(AFP)

The Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on his family and career in a candid interview with Good Morning America, where he also revealed his plans to visit his father again.

The King’s health has been a closely guarded secret by Buckingham Palace, and Prince Harry respected his father’s privacy by not giving any details on his condition. He only said that his “outlook” on the King’s health was “that stays between me and him”.

Prince Harry eyes return to UK, but when?

However, the 39-year-old expressed his hope that his father’s illness could heal their rift, which was caused by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US.

Prince Harry said he had other trips planned that would take him back to the UK, and he would “stop in and see my family as much as I can”. He had recently flown to London from the US after receiving a call from his father informing him of his diagnosis. He spent some time with him at Clarence House, but did not meet his brother, Prince William, who is next in line to the throne.

According to a PageSix report, Harry is open to returning to royal duties if his father asks him to. The outlet source, who is close to the Royals, said, “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try.” The source also added, “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own.”

PageSix's report contradicts Harry and Meghan’s statement in 2020, when they said they wanted to become “financially independent” and pursue their own projects. The couple has since signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and launched their own foundation, Archewell. They have also given explosive interviews to Oprah Winfrey and James Corden, where they criticized the royal institution and some of its members.

The Duke of Sussex's next visit to the UK is expected to be in June 2024, when he will join his brother to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.